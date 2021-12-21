Wilson’s World: Adopt Don’t Shop with CMPD Animal Care & Control

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson visited CMPD Animal Care & Control and got info on dogs that need adopting, as the shelter kennels are full!

CMPD Animal Care & Control are hoping people will consider adopting an animal or taking a dog on a “Staycation” for a few days.

If you are interested in adopting any of the dogs shown today, you can go by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive. Adoptions are the goal, if the timing isn’t right, sharing on social media is another way you can help‎! #AdoptDontShop