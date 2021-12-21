With Christmas Just Days Away, Experts Worry About Omicron COVID Variant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – With Christmas just days away, health experts worry about how contagious the new Omicron COVID variant is.

90 percent of new cases in the Southeast are now being caused by Omicron, according to the CDC.

Doctors say Omicron is two to three times more contagious than the Delta variant and four to six times more contagious than the original strain.

Experts say the good news is those who are vaccinated and boosted are at lower risk.

“Individuals who have not been vaccinated will be at the highest risk of severe cases of COVID with this variant, as has been the case with other variants, including complications like hospitalization and death,” says Dr. David Priest, with Novant Health.

Doctors with Novant say studies show Omicron has a shorter incubation period — around three days.

In general, a person who has the Omicron variant will infect three to five people around them.