Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Persephone!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Persephone! Persephone is 8-years-old, is microchipped, and updated on her vaccinations. She loves toys, playing in the yard, and is very gentle when taking treats. CMPD Animal Care & Control says that Persephone is in need of an owner who can handle her high energy.

If you are interested in adopting Persephone or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come by the shelter at 8315 Byrum Dr. in Charlotte.