Wilson’s World: Is At The Schiele Museum In Gastonia Previewing Upcoming Fun Events:‎ A Rocket Launch, Sock Skating, Comet Sightings, and More!

CHALOTTE, NC — After sharing his favorite Christmas Card, Self Proclaimed Space Nerd Wilson’s World along with Candice from the Schiele Museum shared info about the Christmas Morning launch of the James Webb Space Telescope!

After numerous delays, the James Webb Space Telescope is scheduled to launch on December 25th from Europe’s Spaceport in French Guiana.‎ The latest information from NASA is for the launch to happen between 7:20am and 7:52am Christmas morning.

‎Back by popular demand, the Schiele Museum’s Winter Wonderland Sock Skating has returned! Kids aged 2 – 11 years old can slide and have fun skating on the “ice rink” in their socks! After skating you can check out the Planetarium’s “Sky Tonight” program and the new “‎Cats Untamed” exhibit! Find out more at www.schielemuseum.org