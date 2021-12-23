CMPD: Mother’s Boyfriend Charged For Murder In Death Of Infant Son 

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a 22-year-old man is behind bars in connection to the death of his girlfriend’s 7-month-old son.

Zaki Davis, who is the boyfriend of the victim’s mother, has been charged with 1st Degree Murder in this case, according to a news release.

On December 17th, officers responded to a home in northwest Charlotte.

Once at the home on Corbett Square Lane, officers say the located a young boy unconscious and unresponsive.

Medic and the Charlotte Fire Department also responded and started life-saving measures, before taking the boy to a local hospital.

Both Homicide Unit and Youth Crime Unit Detectives opened an investigation after reviewing evidence found at the scene.

While at the hospital, the child was showing signs of life, and police say the investigation was turned over to Youth Crime Detectives.

On December 19th, the child, later identified as 7-month-old Israel Williams, died after his health took a turn for the worst, according to a news release.

The Medical Examiner’s office officially ruled the boy’s death a homicide on December 20th.

Homicide Detectives then presented their case to the magistrate and signed out Murder Warrants for Zaki Davis.

On December 22nd, detectives arrested and charged Davis with 1st Degree Murder and transferred him to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the mother was notified of her son’s passing and the arrest of Davis.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.