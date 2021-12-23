Steady Warm-Up Into Holiday Weekend

As we wake up to the 20s this Thursday morning, it’s safe to say that the first three days of winter have lived up to expectations. That said, get ready for an uphill sleigh ride as we head into Christmas weekend. Temperatures remain near average today, but we’ll be back into the 60s for our Christmas Eve. As high pressure brings even warmer air into the Carolinas, some Piedmont communities could touch the 70º mark on Christmas Saturday.

If we don’t crack 70º on Santa’s big day, we’ll have another shot on Sunday. Expect mostly sunny skies for most of the next five days ahead. Although a few variable clouds arrive Friday night into Christmas Day, rain chances remain minimal. Although highs will fluctuate for the final week of 2021, temperatures look to largely stay above average.

Today: Sunny and cool. High: 56°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Tonight: Clear and cold. Low: 34°. Wind: SW 5-10.

Friday: Mostly sunny. Noticeably warmer. High: 62°. Wind: SW 5-15. Gusts: 20+

Christmas Eve: Variable clouds. Much milder. Low: 50°. Wind: SW 5-15.

Christmas Day: Mainly sunny. Warm. High: 69°. Wind: SW 10-20. Gusts: 25+