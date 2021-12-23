Wilson’s World: At The Mercantile In Rock Hill With Last Minute Gift Ideas

Charlotte, NC –Wilson is in Rock Hill with a last chance to shop at the Mercantile for last minute gifts! They will be closing, and expanding after Christmas Eve!

Shop an eclectic mix of homewares, textiles, dry goods, stocking stuffers, and gifts for that hard to shop for person! You’ll have a hard time finding a place as distinctive as The Mercantile in Rock Hill. Originally a cotton factory warehouse, this location will be transformed into Mercantile Home Decor showroom and furniture store in late January. December 24th will be the LAST day to shop the West White Street location and they will have 50% off all Christmas items from 9am-3pm. The Mercantile is located at 130 West White Street in Rock Hill. Shop online at CDMercantile.com