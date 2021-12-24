CMPD: Juvenile, 18-Year-Old Charged In Fatal East Charlotte Shooting

The Latest (12/24/21):

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a juvenile in connection to the murder of 16-year-old who was killed in east Charlotte in May 2021.

The juvenile suspect is the second suspect being charged for their participation in the murder of Jeremiah Woodard-Pegues.

The suspect was identified by homicide detectives after further investigation and a secured custody order was issued for the juvenile. The juvenile was picked up by authorities Thursday and brought to the Law Enforcement Center to be interviewed by homicide detectives.

Following his interview, the male juvenile was transported to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Jail North and served a secure custody order for murder and conspiracy to commit discharging a firearm into an occupied property, according to CMPD.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

The Latest (5/14/21):

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say an 18-year-old man has been charged for the murder of Jeremiah Woodard-Pegues, 16, who was killed in an east Charlotte shooting late Thursday night.

Tracy Witherspoon, 18, is charged for murder, possession of a stolen vehicle, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon for his involvement in this case, according to police.

Detectives say while investigating at the scene on May 13th, they noticed a stolen vehicle in the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

Police say when the driver of the stolen vehicle refused to stop, Aviation Unit officers followed the vehicle from above and were able to tell police where the suspects fled on foot from the vehicle.

Officers say they quickly apprehended the suspects, who were then interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives.

Detectives say Witherspoon was taken to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office following the interview and charged in this case.

Original Story (5/14/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man was fatally shot in east Charlotte late Thursday night sparking a homicide investigation, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Police responded to Allen Street, off of Parkwood Avenue, around 9:20 p.m. after reports of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound.

The unidentified victim was pronounced dead at the scene by MEDIC.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.