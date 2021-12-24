Powerball And Mega Millions Jackpots Offer Dream Gifts For The Holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (News Release) — The Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots offer some big gifts – totaling $587 million – in drawings this holiday weekend.

On Friday, Christmas Eve, someone could win a $187 million jackpot as an annuity, or $134.3 million cash, in the Mega Millions drawing. On Saturday, Christmas Day, someone could win a $400 million jackpot as an annuity, or $292 million cash. Saturday’s Powerball drawing will be the first Christmas Day drawing in two years.

“What an amazing holiday gift either of those jackpots would be,” said Mark Michalko, executive director of the N.C. Education Lottery. “We hope someone in North Carolina wins one of these big presents.”

As North Carolinians try to win the jackpots, some are taking home other big prizes.

In Monday’s Powerball drawing, a Charlotte man won $2 million, the largest prize won nationally, and someone won $200,000 in Red Springs. Monday’s two winners now make it eight times that someone in North Carolina has won a Powerball prize between $100,000 and $2 million since the Powerball jackpot was last won on Oct.4.

Players can buy Powerball or Mega Millions tickets at any lottery retail location or through Online Play on the lottery’s website, www.nclottery.com, and with the NC Lottery Official Mobile App.

Ticket sales from draw games such as Powerball and Mega Millions help make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million a year for education. For details on how lottery funds have made a difference in all of North Carolina’s 100 counties, click on the “Impact” section of the lottery’s website.