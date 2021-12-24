State Sees Jump Of 2,000 New Coronavirus Cases In One Day

RALEIGH, N.C. — The last report on coronavirus cases before the Christmas holiday shows that there was a jump of 2,000 new cases in one day in North Carolina.

The NC Department of Health and Human Services reports that there were nearly 4,900 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

The day before there were about 2,900 new cases.

State health officials on Tuesday also reported 50 new coronavirus-related deaths.

There also were least 1,680 people hospitalized with COVID-19.

More than 400 adults are being treated in intensive care units.

State health officials won’t update those numbers until Monday because of the holiday.

There is currently a worldwide surge in coronavirus cases driven by the new omicron variant.