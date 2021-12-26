Amber Alert Issued For 3 Missing Children Abducted From Edgecombe County

1/3 Tramiyus La'Trell McNair

EDGECOMBE CO., N.C. — An Amber Alert has been issued for three missing children after they were abducted from Edgecombe County on Sunday.

Officers say they are searching for Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr. and Jayden Lawrence Braddy.

Police believe the children were solely abducted by Orlando McNair Sr., 34, in Pinetops, N.C. and are heading towards Raleigh.

McNair Sr. is described as a Black man, 5 feet 4 inches, 145 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say he was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

Authorities describe the missing children below:

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair : 11-year-old Black boy, 5 feet, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt and dark grey and black basketball shorts.

: 11-year-old Black boy, 5 feet, 100 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing an unknown color t-shirt and dark grey and black basketball shorts. Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr. : 14-year-old Black boy, 5 feet 1 inch, 120 punds with brown hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing red checkered pajama pants.

: 14-year-old Black boy, 5 feet 1 inch, 120 punds with brown hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing red checkered pajama pants. Jayden Lawrence Braddy: 9-year-old Black boy, 4 feet 8 inches, 90 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. he was last seen wearing a black hoodie with faded white on the front and black joggers.

Police say the children are suspected to be in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with N.C. license tag number THP5737.

Anyone with Information regarding this abduction is asked to call the Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office at 252-641-7942 immediately.