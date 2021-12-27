A Holiday Miracle: Grieving Widow Gets Surprise Of Her Life With Help From Diamonds Direct

CHARLOTTE, NC. — Six months ago, Abby Zahn lost her partner, her heart, her husband–Kevin. He passed away unexpectedly from a heart attack, leaving behind a daughter and their son, Jack. Within a month of his passing, another hit. Abby says her purse was stolen from her car.

“I was just thinking about what I wanted to do with my ring and how it’s going to be nice to be able to give it to Jack one day and have him give it to whoever he is with. It’s just a really sweet keepsake and something I would always have, and then it instantly hit me; it was in my purse,” Zahn says.

Her engagement ring Kevin had proposed with was gone.

“The things that are attached to that ring started our marriage and ultimately led to us having our son, who is a piece of Kevin that I’ll always have. The ring is the start of all of that.”

Meanwhile, Abby’s mom reached out to Diamonds Direct with an idea and plan. To gift Abby with an exact replica of her engagement ring for no cost.

“I was like; we should do this around Christmas time. I think that would be really special because it can’t be easy celebrating such a big holiday after something so tragic happening,” says Danielle Leslie with Diamonds Direct.

On December 23rd, Abby’s mom said they were going to diamonds direct to get a mother, daughter Christmas gift. Little did she know what was about to happen. That day they gave Abby her engagement ring.

“You think it’s irreplaceable, and it is but the fact that I have something now that at least is the exact same thing means so much to me,” Zahn says.