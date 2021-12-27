Wildfire Near Grandfather Mountain Grows To 350 Acres

1/3 P.C. @ Linville Volunteer Fire Department

The Latest (12/27/21):

Officials say a fire on the slopes of Grandfather Mountain has grown. The U.S. Forest Service said Sunday that the fire is estimated to be 350 acres and 10% contained.

News outlets report that the cause of the fire remains under investigation, but U.S. Forest Service officials believe it to be caused by someone.

Forest Service spokesperson Lisa Jennings says the fire is in a remote area, so it is expected to grow within the containment area until there’s significant rainfall.

But Jennings says firefighters have protected structures, so they aren’t at risk.

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said it had crews in the area on standby to protect structures from the fire reported on Friday in the Roseboro area.

Original Story (12/26/21):

LINVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Officials say firefighters are monitoring a wildfire in the vicinity of Grandfather Mountain which has burned 35 acres.

The Linville Volunteer Fire Department said on its Facebook page that the fire, reported on Friday in the Roseboro area, had spread overnight but wasn’t threatening any homes as of Saturday. The post said equipment was deployed to protect residents.

The department said the fire was on the Blue Ridge Parkway side of Grandfather Mountain.

In a subsequent post, the department said early Sunday that the wildfire continued to advance and shift with the winds.