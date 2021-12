1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9



6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9



















Dan Sperry, Jeki Yoo and Ellie, Trigg Watson, Josephine Lee, Hakan Berg and Hans Klok, skilled illusionists, performers and escape artists, demonstrate their acts, which range from interactive mind magic to comedy routines, as Dean Cain hosts, Tuesday at 9PM on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.