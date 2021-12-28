Court Records Say Truck Driven By Man Charged in Death of CMPD Officer on I-85 Shouldn’t Have Been Driven

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to court documents, the man charged in the crash that killed Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Mia Goodwin and injured three other officers, shouldn’t have been driving the tractor-trailer.

Daniel Morgan, 50, was charged in Officer Goodwin’s death on Interstate 85 on December 22. Court records obtained Tuesday by WCCB say the 18-wheeler Morgan was driving was supposed to be out of commission and was not to be operated. The records also said that the truck had a fictitious tag displayed and Morgan allegedly admitted to the fake tag on the trailer. It was also stated in the documents that while troopers were investigating Morgan had supposedly removed a mechanical device from the dash of the vehicle in an attempt to hinder the crash investigation.

Morgan is charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.