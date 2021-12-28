Local Emergency Rooms Seeing Influx Of People Looking For Covid Tests

CHARLOTTE, NC.– Emergency Departments are not the place to go for covid testing. It’s what Novant Health Director of Nursing Courtney Cortes is stressing as they’re dealing with an influx of patients.

“We’re saying the biggest, the highest volume of patients that I’ve seen in my entire time being here at Novant. Even since the beginning of Covid surge,” says Cortes.

Cortes says all Emergency Departments in our area are saturated with patients trying to get a covid test.

“What’s happening is we’re having so many patients come in for Covid tests, and things of that nature makes it more challenging to see patients that really need to be in the emergency department.”

Meaning, it’s putting a strain on resources and impacts the timeliness of care for those who need it most. Data from December 21st show Mecklenburg County has a 10% positivity rate, with a surge expected after the holidays.

If your symptoms are minor, you’re asymptomatic, or you were just exposed and want to get tested, Cortes says go to urgent care or another testing site.

Find testing sites here.