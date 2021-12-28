NC Chief On Leave After Telling Officers About False Vax Cards

OAKBORO, N.C. — A police chief in a small North Carolina town has been placed on unpaid leave because he reportedly told officers about a “clinic” where they could get COVID-19 vaccination cards without actually being vaccinated.

Oakboro Police Chief TJ Smith was put on leave for a two-week period that started Tuesday, according to reports.

The town is west of Charlotte in Stanly County. Oakboro Town Administrator Doug Burgess said the chief violated the town’s personnel policy.

The chief said in a statement that he made a mistake. And he said he did not do what he did “from a place of malice.”