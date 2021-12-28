Police: 2-Year-Old Hit By Car On Christmas Dies

GARNER, N.C. — Police say a 2-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a car in Garner on Christmas.

News outlets report that Garner police said the boy’s family was loading their vehicle on the shoulder of Woodland Road around 10 p.m. Saturday, when the boy ran into the road and was hit by a car.

The boy was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and police announced Tuesday that the boy died as a result of his injuries.

The driver stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation, police said, adding that the crash does not appear to be related to speed nor impairment.