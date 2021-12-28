Record High Low Temperatures Overnight

More details on the Lost Cove Fire in Avery County here.

Dry and very mild overnight with lows bottoming out in the 60s under mostly cloudy skies. 70s continue through the week with rain chances increasing beginning on Wednesday. Scattered showers are expected Wednesday before turning numerous on Thursday. Most neighborhoods have a good chance to pick up 0.25”-0.50” from the midweek rain. New Year’s Eve will be very warm with highs in the low 70s with increasing rain through the evening. This weekend will be wet so be sure any plans are inside!

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low: 62. Wind: SW: 10-20.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. High: 74. Wind: SW 10-20.

Thursday: Numerous showers. Isolated strong storms are possible. High: 74. Wind: SW 10-20.

Have a great week!

Kaitlin