Caldwell County Woman Wins $200,000 Lottery Prize

LENOIR, N.C. (News Release) — Annie Polk of Lenoir tried her luck on a $5 scratch-off and won $200,000.

Polk purchased the lucky Wild Cash Multiplier ticket at the Run-In on Morganton Boulevard in Lenoir.

She collected her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh. After required federal and state withholdings, she took home $141,501.

The Wild Cash Multiplier game launched in October with six $200,000 top prizes. Four $200,000 top prizes remain to be won.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how money million raised by the lottery made a difference in Caldwell County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.