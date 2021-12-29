CMPD: Fatal North Charlotte Shooting Of 19-Year-Old Classified As Justified Homicide

The Latest (12/29/21):

Charlotte-Mecklenburg detectives say that the fatal north Charlotte shooting of a 19-year-old man, who was found in a car, has been classified as a justified homicide.

The homicide case of Daniel Morales was initiated in December 2021.

Officials with the Mecklenburg County District Attorney’s Office say after reviewing the case they concur with the detectives’ decision not to charge anyone in this case.

Original Story (12/5/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in north Charlotte after finding a man fatally shot early Sunday morning.

Officers originally responded to reports of an assault with a deadly weapon on Ann Elizabeth Drive in Charlotte at 2:49 a.m.

At the scene, police say officers did not find a victim, but were told by witnesses that a possible victim was being taken to a hospital by a third party.

At 3:27 a.m., officers responded to a call for service on E. Independence Boulevard to locate a gunshot victim.

Police say officers found a man, identified as 19-year-old Daniel Morales, sitting in his car with an apparent gunshot wound dead at the scene when they arrived.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information on this case to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.