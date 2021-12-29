Neighbors Save Disabled Charlotte Woman Trapped Inside Burning Apartment

CHARLOTTE — Several neighbors rushed into a burning apartment to save a disabled Charlotte woman who was trapped inside her bedroom. It happened Tuesday night at Scarlet Point Apartments on Brooktree Drive.

One of the neighbors shot video on his cell phone as he and several others rushed into the apartment. A 7-year-old girl first saw the smoke and ran to tell her father about the fire.

“I was thinking maybe there was a fire going on,” says 7-year-old Zoey Robinson.

“I said, look, we got to go. We gotta get out quick, if not, we’re all gonna die in here,” says Marion Shepherd, one of the neighbors who saved the woman.