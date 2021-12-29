North Carolina QB’s Career Comes Full Circle Vs Gamecocks

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell’s college career has come full circle.

The junior started his career by leading the Tar Heels to a come-from-behind victory over South Carolina in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium.

Now, a little more than two years later, the projected first round NFL draft pick will look to close out his college career with a victory over those same Gamecocks at the same stadium on Thursday in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl.

Both teams enter the game with 6-6 records and looking to close the season on a winning note.