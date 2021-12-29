Union County Woman Bags $100,000 Lottery Prize

1/2

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (News Release) — Vicky Gause of Waxhaw took a chance on a $20 scratch-off ticket and won a $100,000 prize.

Gause bought her lucky Ultimate 7’s ticket from the Circle K on East South Main Street in Waxhaw. She claimed her prize Tuesday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $70,756.

The Ultimate 7’s game launched in May with four top prizes of $2 million and eight $100,000 prizes. One $2 million prize and one $100,000 prize remain to be claimed.

Ticket sales from scratch-off games make it possible for the lottery to raise more than $900 million per year for education. For details on how $15.8 million raised by the lottery made a difference in Union County in 2020, visit www.nclottery.com and click on the “Impact” section.