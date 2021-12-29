Unsettled Pattern Through the Weekend

AM Headlines:

Breezy and warm day

Chance Showers

Rain/Storms Tonight Low-end severe threat – damaging winds, iso. tornado

Strong Storms w/ heavy rain Overnight Sat – Early Sunday Discussion:

It’s a breezy start with temps still in the 50s and 60s for much of the area. Winds will be out of the southwest 10-15 mph with gusts upwards of 25 mph. The unsettled pattern begins today with scattered showers beginning this afternoon. Severe threat looks low, but any storms that pop this afternoon could bring a damaging wind threat. Expecting soaking rain across the mountains tonight which should aid firefighters battling the Lost Cove fire which has spread to 700 acres. The boundary will move into the Piedmont after midnight with rain and storms early Thursday (before 6 am) This will limit the severe threat, however can’t totally rule out an isolated tornado. Remember to keep your phone on loud and check that your emergency alerts are on. On and off rain chances will persist through New Years Day with temps reaching the mid-70s each day this week. A stronger cold front will likely bring severe weather across parts of the south New Years Day. By the time it reaches us (overnight into early Sunday) the severe threat will once again be minimal (timing is important) but, it will still be something that needs to be watched in the coming days. Heavy rain is more likely with this front with 1-2″ of rain possible for the area. Temps will drop drastically behind this line with overnight lows falling below freezing and highs struggling to get out of the 40s Monday.