Western NC Sheriff: 3-Year-Old Shot Christmas Day Has Died

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. — A 3-year-old girl flown to a western North Carolina hospital on Christmas Day for treatment of what officials described as an “accidental self-inflicted shooting” has died.

The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday that Aylee Gordon died late Tuesday at Mission Hospital in Asheville.

The sheriff’s office said previously that a 911 caller reported Saturday that a child “had gained access to a firearm and had accidentally been shot.”

An investigation is ongoing and it’s unclear if charges will be filed.

A spokesperson for the sheriff says the father of the child is a retired captain at the sheriff’s office.