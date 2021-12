1/7

Watch night one of the iHeartRadio Music Festival at 8PM Thursday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Hosted by Ryan Seacrest, the two-part lineup will feature performances from BTS, Coldplay, Kane Brown with special guest Khalid, Keith Urban, Migos, Miley Cyrus, Usher, and more!