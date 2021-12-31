Deputies Arrest 18-Year-Old After Police Chase With Stolen Vehicle Ends In Lincoln County 

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Deputies were able to arrest an 18-year-old driver fleeing from police in a stolen vehicle after deploying stop sticks to deflate the driver’s tires early Friday morning.

At 2:36 a.m. on Friday, Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies were requested by Catawba County officers to use the tire deflation devices to stop a white Honda traveling south on Highway 16 four lane.

Catawba County officers gave Deputy J. Williams a description of the vehicle and he deployed the stop sticks as the car approached near the Mundy Road bridge.

Police say the suspect vehicle hit the stop sticks and stopped about a mile down the road with a deflated driver’s side front tire.

Officers then took the driver and 17-year-old passenger into custody.

The passenger was later released to his grandmother and the 18-year-old driver was arrested by Catawba County deputies.

Police say no one was injured and no law enforcement vehicles were damaged in the chase.

The stop stick tire deflation devices are new additions to Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies patrol vehicles.

1st Sergeant A. Alvarado said, “By officers having the new tool, the chase ended in a few minutes once it entered Lincoln County.”

Catawba County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the incident.