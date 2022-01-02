8PM: Legends Of The Hidden Temple “The Hawaiian Legend Of Pele”
The six teams must learn the story and repeat the great feats of Pele the Hawaiian goddess in order to win a chance at the Temple Run and the $25,000 prize on Legends of The Hidden Temple at 8PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.
About Legends of The Hidden Temple:
Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is taken out of a studio and into a “jungle,” and scaled up with tougher challenges and a much bigger prize on the line.