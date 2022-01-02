8PM: Legends Of The Hidden Temple “The Hawaiian Legend Of Pele”

1/11

The six teams must learn the story and repeat the great feats of Pele the Hawaiian goddess in order to win a chance at the Temple Run and the $25,000 prize on Legends of The Hidden Temple at 8PM Sunday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About Legends of The Hidden Temple:

Hosted by Cristela Alonzo, “Legends of the Hidden Temple” is taken out of a studio and into a “jungle,” and scaled up with tougher challenges and a much bigger prize on the line.

Click to watch season trailer on YouTube.