8PM: All American “Show Me A Good Time”
Everyone is excited for Senior skip day, and Spencer plans a romantic getaway at the cabin for him and Olivia, but when the gang shows up, nothing goes as he had planned on a new episode of All American at 8PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.
Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.
About All American:
When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds – Crenshaw and Beverly Hills – begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.