8PM: All American “Show Me A Good Time”

1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12



6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12



11/12

12/12

























Everyone is excited for Senior skip day, and Spencer plans a romantic getaway at the cabin for him and Olivia, but when the gang shows up, nothing goes as he had planned on a new episode of All American at 8PM Monday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About All American:

When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds – Crenshaw and Beverly Hills – begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.

Click to watch season 4 trailer on Youtube.