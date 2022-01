CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With COVID-19 cases the highest in North Carolina since the beginning of the pandemic, many people are having issues finding testing sites in the Charlotte area.

Below is a list of locations where you can get tested for COVID-19:

Click HERE for a full list of no-cost community testing locations.

StarMed

Atrium Health

Novant Health

CVS

Walgreens

Carolina Pharmacy

AFC Urgent Care

Eastway Medical Clinic

GoHealth Urgent Care

United Providers Of Health