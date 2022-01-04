Agency Report: Staff, Inmates At Mecklenburg County Jail At Risk

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A state agency says conditions at a North Carolina jail are putting inmates and staff members at risk and officials need to remove more than 400 inmates to make it more manageable for available staff.

News outlets report a division of the state Department of Health and Human Services says the Mecklenburg County jail is overcrowded and understaffed, which poses an imminent threat to safety.

The report says there has been an increase in the instances of staff and inmates being hurt. It also noted delays in response times in certain situations.

Inspectors said there are 1,407 inmates at the jail, a number they hope to get below 1,000.