15-Year-Old Charged With Murder In Fatal South Charlotte Shooting

The Latest (1/4/21):

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has charged a minor with the murder of 46-year-old that was shot and killed in south Charlotte on Dec. 14.

Police say a 15-year-old juvenile was identified as a suspect in the homicide case of Richard Marshall Jr. after a continued investigation. A secure order was then issued.

Detectives with the CMPD’s Violent Criminal Apprehension Team located and arrested the juvenile suspect without incident Monday.

The male juvenile was transported to Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office Jail North and served a secure custody order for 1st degree murder, according to authorities.

Original Story (12/15/21):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are investigating a homicide in south Charlotte after a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a call for service on South Tryon Street shortly before 5:15 p.m. to find a man, later identified as 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr., with an apparent gunshot wound.

Detectives say Marshall was pronounced dead at the scene.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with more information on this case to call 704-432-TIPS to speak directly with a Homicide Unit detective or to leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.