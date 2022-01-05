8PM: DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow

1/13

With Astra, Spooner and a now-human Gideon trying to save the Legends, Gideon becomes overwhelmed by her new human choices sending her into a catatonic state on DC’s Legends of Tomorrow at 8PM Wednesday on WCCB Charlotte’s CW.

Click to watch episode promo on YouTube.

About DC’s Legends of Tomorrow:

Having spent last season trying to track down the Loom of Fate in order to bring back their slain comrades and save the world from mind control, the Legends must now save history from a foe like none they’ve encountered in the past or future.

Click to watch season trailer on YouTube.