Cooper Urges Boosters, Plans NC Worker Mandate Extension

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper says North Carolina will keep its “foot on the gas” when it comes to getting more vaccines and boosters administered to combat COVID-19 and its recent extremely contagious omicron variant.

The latest state health data shows the number of patients with COVID-19 in North Carolina’s hospitals exceeded 3,000 on Monday.

That’s a more than 50% increase compared to a week earlier.

Cooper said on Tuesday that later this week he would extend an executive order that requires state employees in Cabinet agencies to be fully vaccinated or tested regularly.

Cooper says a booster shot could soon be included in the definition of fully vaccinated.