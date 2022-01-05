Deputies: Charlotte Man Shot After Breaking Into Union County Home

WEDDINGTON, N.C. — Deputies say a Charlotte man shot while breaking into a Union County home on Friday has been arrested.

Deputies responded to the home on Bluebird Hill Lane in Weddington to investigate the breaking and entering incident.

The 911 caller/homeowner told police that a known family member broke into his home and threatened him with violence.

The homeowner then equipped himself with a shotgun and fired one round at the suspect, striking him in the leg, according to a news release.

Police say the suspect then fled the scene and was eventually located by officers just over the county line on Providence Road.

Detectives identified Tony Sanders II as the suspect in this case.

In September of 2021 during a separate incident, deputies formally notified Sanders that he was not allowed to return to the home on Bluebird Hill Lane.

Police say Sanders has been arrested on at least two other occasions since 2019 for breaking into the same home.

After being treated for his gunshot wound after the latest breaking and entering incident, police charged Sanders once again with one count of Felony Breaking and Entering with Intent to Terrorize/Injure Occupant and one count of 2nd Degree Trespassing.

The victims/homeowners were not injured during this incident, according to a news release.

Sheriff Cathey adds “I am glad that the homeowners were not hurt during this incident and that they were prepared to protect themselves. The investigation into this incident was handled professionally and efficiently and this family can rest a little easier knowing that the suspect is in our jail”.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.