Detectives Ask For Public’s Help Identifying 2 Armed Robbery Suspects

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery of a Sam’s Mart in south Charlotte.

On December 28th, 2021, police say two suspects robbed the Sam’s Mart on Providence Road around 4:25 a.m.

Police describe the gunman as a Black man who was wearing a dark blue Xavier hoodie, a medical mask, black pants with a large orange stripe on the legs, and blue/white/orange Nike running shoes.

The second suspect is described as short and was wearing a light blue Nike hoodie, black and white plaid pants, and black shoes.

Investigators say both suspects left the robbery in a black SUV and were last seen driving northbound on Providence Road.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Police ask anyone with information on the suspects’ whereabouts to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or visit http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.