Neighbors Concerned About Proposed Rock Quarry In York County

YORK CO., S.C. – Neighbors in York County are raising concerns about a proposed rock quarry.

A company wants to mine granite on a 370 acre site near the city of York through the year 2094.

“You know what you see around here, it’s just beautiful,” says York Co. resident Pat Cabaniss.

She recently moved to the area and loves the pastures and farm land that make up the rural area.

“It’s very quiet and peaceful. I love it out here,” she says.

Like others, she’s worried this could all change if the proposed granite mine is approved.

“I mean, God did this and you’re going to go blow it up?” she asks.

The proposed Langham Branch Creek Quarry would go on a 370 acre site near the corner of Benfield and McFarland Roads.

Laddie Parrish lives about 1200 feet from the proposed mine.

Along with worries about property values, he’s also concerned about noise.

“Imagine if you will, back-up alarms going off on the trucks, imagine the crushers running, these huge crushers just crushing down the aggregate. And blasting. We are very concerned,” Parrish says.

He started a group called “Protect Fishing Creek” and a petition opposing the project.

“They’re gonna use a lot of water to keep the dust down on the area, supposedly. And where’s that water going? And it’s gonna go downhill and we think into Fishing Creek,” he says.

People will have a chance to give their opinion on the mine at a public hearing on January 13th, at 6:00 p.m. at the York County Government Center.

The area is currently considered “agricultural conservation” and would need to be rezoned before a mine could go in.

We’re told a decision could be made at the January 13th meeting.

WCCB Charlotte reached out to the operators of the proposed Langham Branch Creek Quarry, but did not hear back.