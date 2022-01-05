Police Charge 2 In Black Friday Mall Shooting In Durham

The Latest (1/5/22):

Police have charged two men in a Black Friday shooting at a North Carolina mall.

Police have said the Streets at Southpoint in Durham was packed when two men approached a jewelry vendor and one tried to rob him.

The vendor and would-be robber fired at each other, wounding three people.

Three others were injured as shoppers rushed for exits.

Durham police announced Wednesday that Romeo Pride, who was shot and seriously injured, was arrested after being released from the hospital.

He’s charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and weapons offenses.

Police say Jaquaay Walton, who was charged last month with carrying a concealed gun, turned himself in and was released on bond.

Original Story (11/29/21):

DURHAM, N.C. — Police in North Carolina say that a man remains in critical condition following a shooting at a shopping mall that was packed with shoppers.

Durham police said Saturday that investigators continue to investigate Friday’s shooting at The Streets at Southpoint.

A 10-year-old child and another man were also shot but sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting occurred during an apparent fight between two groups.

A bystander described “mass hysteria” on one of the busiest shopping days of the year as shoppers ducked into stores for cover or ran for the exits.

Police said that no charges have been filed.