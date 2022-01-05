SBI: Anson County Elementary Teacher Found In Possession Of Hundreds Of Child Porn Images & Videos

ANSON CO., N.C. — Police have arrested and charged an Anson County elementary school teacher with child sex crimes after finding him in possession of hundreds of child pornography images and videos.

41-year-old Clinton Jones, a teacher at Ansonville Elementary School, is charged with 18 counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation for his involvement in this case, according to the SBI.

On Tuesday, December 28th, the SBI was requested by the Anson County Sheriff’s Office to help with an investigation regarding a CyberTip.

SBI officials say in December of 2020 and March of 2021, the app Kik sent in CyberTips to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children regarding child sexual exploitation material.

After conducting an investigation, the SBI and Anson County Police served a search warrant on Jones’ home in Wadesboro.

The SBI located hundreds of child pornography images on Jones’ smartphones, computers, and media storage devices.

Jones is currently being held on a $150,000 bond, according to a news release.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

There is no additional information at this time.