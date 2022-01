CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Bossy! Bossy is one-year-old, 50 pounds, and is nothing like her name. She is easy to leash and loves treats but is not a fan of toys.

For more information on Bossy or any of the other available pets at CMPD Animal Care & Control, please visit animals.cmpd.org or visit the shelter at 8315 Byrum Dr in Charlotte, NC.