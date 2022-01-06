Biden Marks Year Since Attack: ‘I Will Stand In This Breach’

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden and members of Congress are solemnly marking the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection.

Biden assailed then-President Donald Trump and his supporters, saying that “they failed” to overturn democracy.

The ceremonies at the Capitol were widely attended by Democrats, but almost every Republican on Capitol Hill was be absent.

It’s a stark reminder of the rupture between the parties, worsening since hundreds of Trump’s supporters violently pushed past police, broke through the Capitol’s windows and interrupted the certification of Biden’s victory.

Biden said that “at this moment we must decide what kind of nation we are going to be.”