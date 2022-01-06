Police Arrest Man Suspected Of Robbing A Walmart In Albemarle At Gunpoint

1/2 Nigel Moore -Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon – Assault by Pointing a Firearm – Carrying a Concealed Weapon

2/2 Walmart Robbery Suspect



ALBEMARLE, N.C. — Police arrested a Salisbury man on Thursday in connection to an armed robbery at a Walmart in Albemarle just two days prior.

Detectives say a tip from a citizen led to the arrest of Nigel Moore.

Moore is charged with Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, Assault by Pointing a Firearm, and Carrying a Concealed Weapon in this case, with additional charges pending, according to a news release.

Police say Moore will appear in court on January 10th and has been given a $100,000 secured bond.

On January 4th around 10:21 p.m., officers with the Albemarle Police Department responded to an armed robbery at a Walmart located on Leonard Avenue.

Prior to officers arriving on scene, police say the suspect left the store.

Investigators determined that an unknown man wearing a grey hoodie, orange face mask, and dark pants entered the store on Tuesday.

A short time after entering the store, the suspect approached the cash register, displayed a gun, and demanded money and several items from the store.

Police say no one was injured during this incident.