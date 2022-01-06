The Snark From Home: Bachelor Premiere, Washington Football Team & Earthquakes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Clayton is looking for the love on the new season of “The Bachelor,” but so far he’s struggling to find takers.

Washington Football Team will announce a new logo and team name next month but Derek thinks the name best suited for D.C. is already taken.

Finally, a week of earthquakes in South Carolina changes things.

Need a little more Snark in your day? Then be sure to follow Derek on Facebook or on Twitter @DerekJamesTV. And check out more Snarks on The Snark Report on Facebook