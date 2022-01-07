Amber Alert For Missing North Carolina 6-Year-Old Boy

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. — The Jacksonville Police Department is searching for missing 6-year-old Amari Gabriel Christiansen. Police say he was abducted.

Christiansen is a Black male, approximately 4 feet tall, weighing 80 pounds. He has black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black long sleeve shirt with “game on”, blue sweatpants with sharks, a navy blue jacket and black sneakers. He was in possession of a power ranger backpack and lunch box with Minecraft or Paw Patrol.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Jacksonville Police Department immediately at (910) 938-7585, or call 911 or *HP.