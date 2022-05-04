Active Drug Lab, Suspicious Items Consistent With Explosives Found In Albemarle Home

ALBEMARLE, N.C. — An investigation is underway after an active drug lab was found at a home in Albemarle Tuesday evening, police say.

The Albemarle Police Department responded to a home on Holbrook Court around 7:30 p.m. after receiving a report of a person threatening violence.

Upon arrival, officers found a person on the porch of the home in possession of a firearm. Officers successfully negotiated with the person to surrender.

Bomb squad specialists were called in after suspicious items consistent with explosives were discovered at the home. Police say the suspicious items were safely removed and destroyed.

Charlotte Fire Department Hazmat responded after the investigation determined the scene contained a possible hazmat situation. Through further investigation it was determined that the home contained an active drug lab.

The North Carolina State Bureau assisted in executing a search warrant.

According to police, charges are pending against 32-year-old Jeremy Crabtree.