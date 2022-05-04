Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Monty!

CHARLOTTE, NC — In this week’s Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse, CMPD Animal Care & Control is featuring Monty! Monty is two-years-old and has a lot of energy but he knows how to relax. He responds well to high quality treats and his favorite treats are freeze-dried. Monty has elbow dysplasia so puzzle toys, training, and lots of sniffing help him decompress.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Monty, please visit animals.cmpd.org or come to the shelter at 8315 Byrum Drive in Charlotte.

CMPD Animal Care & Control’s shelter is full again and needs adopters. All adoption fees for dogs and cats are waived with a donation now through 5/15.

CMPD Animal Care & Control will also be at SouthPark Mall this Saturday from 11 am – 2 pm.