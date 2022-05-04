Mostly Dry Thursday Ahead Of Another Cold Front Friday

Discussion:

A weak front is crossing the area this afternoon bringing another round of scattered showers and storms. Isolated severe storms are possible with small hail, frequent lightning and gusty wind being the primary threat. Slightly drier air will build in on Thursday. Friday looks to be our most active day with scattered to numerous showers as a ‘cool’ front moves through. No one day looks to be a washout and we are not expecting widespread severe weather.

Forecast:

Tonight: Evening scattered showers and storms. Isolated storms could produce gusty wind and small hail. Low temperatures bottom out in the low 60s.

Thursday (Cinco de Mayo): Mostly sunny with highs in the mid 80s. Not as humid.

Friday: Cold front. Breezy, humid and warm with scattered showers and storms. Winds out of the S/SW 10-20. High temperatures top out in the upper 80s.

Saturday: Scattered showers and storms. High temperatures top out in the upper 70s near 80 degrees.

Sunday (Mother’s Day): Cooler and beautiful! Mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low 70s.

Kaitlin