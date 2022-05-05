Airbnb Announces Anti-Party Plan For Charlotte During Summer Holidays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Airbnb discussed its plan to help prevent unauthorized parties in Charlotte in an effort to promote safe and responsible travel.

The business will block one-night reservations during both Memorial Day weekend and July 4th weekend in Miami, Charlotte, and states throughout the nation. The 0ne-night-stay limitation affects guests without a history of positive reviews and works alongside other party prevention methods and bans.

According to a news release, over 850 people were deterred away from booking entire home listings over July 4th, 2021 due to these above defenses.

This will be the first time the company pushed the defenses for Memorial Day weekend.

For more information click here.