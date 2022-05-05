Gaston County Police Arrest 2 Men In Operation Targeting Child Pornography

1/2 Corey Swim

2/2 Joshua Kenyon



GASTONIA, N.C. — Earlier this week, Gaston County Police conducted an operation targeting child pornography that ended in the arrest of two men.

On May 2nd-3rd, the Gaston County Police Department, along with several other agencies, conducted an operation involving over 40 cyber tips received through the Internet Crimes Against Children Task.

Authorities say the operation consisted of three search warrants on homes that were served by the County Police Emergency Response Team, 39 home visits conducted by eight separate teams of investigators and certified forensic analysts, and multiple forensic interviews of children at the Lighthouse.

As of a result of the operation, police have charged:

Joshua Ryan Kenyon, 25, of Stanley, N.C. with three felony counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a child and three felony counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a child. Kenyon is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $250,000 bond.

Corey Lee Swim, 28, of Mt. Holly, N.C. with six felony counts of 2nd degree sexual exploitation of a child and six felony counts of 3rd degree sexual exploitation of a child. Swim is being held in the Gaston County Jail under a $150,000.



The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Detective R. L. Smith at 704-866-3320 or Crimestoppers at 704-861-8000.